Hortencia Perez Estorga

Mama met the Love of her Life, Jose L. (Joe) Estorga, in 1940, and were married on November 16, 1942. She was a homemaker in Fabens Texas where they lived until they moved to Santa Maria in June of 1963. It wasn't until 1969 that she started working at Dalgety Frozen Food Co., where she became very productive and made many long time friends. Mama really enjoyed playing bingo, at times every day of the week when there was Bingo at St Mary's, Boys and Girls Club, Nipomo, etc. She was very lucky! She enjoyed watching The Price Is Right and Novelas with Dad. She also liked playing cards with her family. She loved shopping! Mama was an excellent cook, she made the best rice and other dishes She is survived by her son, Robert Estorga of Rowland Heights, daughters Olga Bacolot of Santa Maria and Sandra (George) Gonzalez of Guadalupe. Nine grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 27 great great grandchildren. Sister Maria de los Angeles and brother-in-law Jose Ramos of San Joaquin, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, her infant daughter Patricia, her brother Alfonso Perez, sisters Pauline Arredondo and Margaret Ponzio, her parents Baltazar and Manuela Perez, and her daughter-in-law Mary Estorga. Mom and Dad were married for 69 Wonderful years.