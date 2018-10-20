Homer Dale 'Luke' Long, 89, died July 23, 2018 in Independence, Oregon. He passed away peacefully after suffering a debilitating stroke a week earlier.
Homer was born on January 14, 1929 in Coalfield, Iowa. He was the fourth child and the last surviving of seven children born to Charles Clyde Long and Zella Faye (Duffey) Long. He lived in Coalfield until he was 11 years old when his family moved into town to Eddyville, Iowa. He lived there until the year after he graduated from Eddyville High School in 1947.
In 1948 Homer enlisted in the U.S. Navy and went to basic training at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois. He then went to additional training and became a Radarman. He was stationed on several ships and bases over the next nine years. Homer was on combat duty from the fall of 1950 to the summer of 1951 during his duty on a destroyer, the USS Massey DD-778. The Massey would perform minesweeping and blockades, bomb Korea, then return to Japan with the dead and wounded, restock supplies and ordinance and return to Korea to repeat. In December 1950 they bombarded enemy troop and transportation concentrations in Hungnam, Korea while U.N. forces were evacuating the port. When the evacuation was complete, they destroyed the port.
While back home on leave in Eddyville, Iowa on August 11, 1951, Homer married his high school sweetheart, Mildred 'Louise' Knox. They lived in several cities while Homer was in the Navy, first at Norfolk, Virginia, which was the home port of the Massey. Their first son, Joseph Dale 'J', was born in November of 1952. Early in 1953 they moved to Quincy, Massachusetts when Homer was transferred to shore duty in Boston, working in communications with the Atlantic Fleet. In February of 1955 he completed training as a U.S. Navy Electronics Technician at Naval Station Great Lakes while they lived in Zion, Illinois. Homer was then assigned to the USS Platte AO-24 based in Long Beach, California, fueling ships of the Pacific Fleet in Asia. Their second son, Edgar 'Knox', was born in February of 1956. Early in 1957 Homer was transferred to the USS Whitesides AKA-90 based in Alameda, California, servicing the Pacific Fleet. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in August of 1957.
Homer and his family moved to Ames, Iowa where he attended Iowa State University for the next four years. In 1961 he received his bachelor's degree, with a major in journalism and a minor in mathematics. While at Iowa State, Homer became the mayor of married student housing. In 1967 a new street on campus, Long Road, was named in his honor.
In the summer of 1961 the family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota where Homer was employed in St. Paul as an Engineer Writer by Univac, a division of Sperry Rand (in 1986 it merged with Burroughs to become Unisys). Their daughter, Louise Annette 'Lou Ann', was born in October of 1961 and they then built a new home in Bloomington, a suburb of Minneapolis.
In the summer of 1966 Homer and Louise moved their family to Santa Maria, California near Vandenberg Air Force Base. Homer worked at the base for Univac, supervising their Publications and Configuration in Aerospace Guidance division for U.S. defense systems missiles as well as for the Gemini and Apollo space programs. In 1972 they moved to Fillmore, California and Homer worked at the Univac division in Valencia, California. He was involved in the documentation of the Univac launch and guidance control system for the Space Shuttle program. In 1986 they moved back to Santa Maria, where Homer retired from Univac. After retirement, they moved to Dallas, Oregon where they lived for the rest of their lives. Louise passed away in January of 2014. Homer's son, J, cared for him at home until late 2017.
Throughout their married life, they were active in church activities. Homer was an elder in three Presbyterian churches where they were members over the years in Santa Maria, Fillmore, and Dallas. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as scoutmaster in both Minnesota and Santa Maria. He was also a member of the Order of The Arrow, an honor society of the Boy Scouts. Homer was quick to make new friends and he and Louise often went camping and were active members of the Good Sam Club.
Homer's family would like to thank the great staff at Independence Health and Rehabilitation in Independence, Oregon who gave care and love to Homer in his final months. They do an outstanding job in a very challenging field of work.
Homer is survived by his two sons, J and Knox, his daughter Lou Ann, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, six siblings and two grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes, the only memorial services for him will be those aboard ship, when Homer is buried at sea by the U.S. Navy. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent in his memory to Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 3rd St. NW, Salem, Oregon 97304 – www.wvh.org – they were amazing in their compassionate and effective help and care of both Homer and Louise in their final days.
