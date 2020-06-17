× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hinda Beaman, 93, a longtime resident of Santa Maria, died June 7 in Reseda, Calif. Hinda, who came to Santa Maria in 1990, quickly became deeply committed to improving civic life in Santa Maria. In 1999 she served her first of many terms as president of the Friends of the Library. From 2005-2008 she worked tirelessly to raise funds for the construction of the Santa Maria Public Library. Her mantra to local businesses became Santa Maria is growing into a large city, and deserves a state-of the-art library." She achieved her goal, helping to add an essential facility that serves all members of the community.

Her dedication to education and civic issues prompted her to join League of Women Voters, Literacy Council and the American Assn. of University Women. Hinda was a staunch believer in AAUWs mission to advance equal opportunity in education and the business world to women and girls.

In 2013, the AAUW presented Hinda a Lifetime Achievement Award and the Women of Excellence award.

Hinda was preceded in death by her adult children, Betsy, Mark and Jay, and her longtime partner, Dan Davis. She is survived by her brother Stan Jacobson and many nieces and nephews. Donations in Hindas name may be made to Friends of the Santa Maria Library, 238 Town Center East, Santa Maria.

