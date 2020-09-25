Herminia “Hermie” Rodriguez Pacheco blessed this earth on May 25th, 1935. Born to Pete and Ramona Rodriguez. She was born and raised in Santa Maria she attended local schools and was a graduate of Santa Maria High School. She left us peacefully on September 20th, 2020 with family by her side. Many of you may remember hearing her and sister Lola singing on her father's radio program in the early fifties. After high school she was a hard worker in the fields then at the freezers. She worked at Afco department store until she took time off to raise her children. She started working again as a bilingual aide for the school district in 1976. She worked there for 30 yrs until she retired in 2006. While working in the fields she met Joe Pacheco. Little did she know he would be the love of her life. He courted her over 12yrs. They married on March 3rd , 1967. The commitment and unconditional love for each other has been passed down to her family. Up until her last days, we still saw the strong love they had for each other, the gentle touch, special smiles and kisses. She showed us all what true love really is. Shortly after marrying they welcomed their first-born Raymond and soon thereafter came their second born Monica. Later in years, she was blessed with six grandchildren and three great grandsons. The greatest love of her life. Her favorite pass time was morning coffee with her sisters, crossword puzzles, and her grandchildren. She was the proudest grandma from the first grandchild to the last great grandson. Her famous quotes were, “If there's a will there's a way” and “I have good grandchildren”. She was an amazing woman who gave each of them their own special love and nicknames. She leaves behind her husband of 53 yrs, Joe Pacheco. Her son Raymond (Rose), Her daughter Monica (Gabriel), Her six grandchildren Vanessa (Melissa), Jessica (Joseph), Raymond, Gabriel, Anthony (Siana) and Adiana. Also, three great grandsons Joseph, Maximus, and Israel. She also leaves her brothers Peter Rodriguez, Ruben (Lety) Rodriguez, Sisters Lola Lemos, Maryellen Marrufo, and many nieces and nephews. She was a woman that filled the spot of grandma and mom to many. You all had a special spot in her heart. She was preceded in death by her father Pete Rodriguez, Mother Ramona Rodriguez, Sisters Connie and Gloria Rodriguez and Aunt Henrietta Trevino.
