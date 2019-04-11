Heriberto Morin Estrada or “Beto” as everyone knew him passed away on April 6, 2019 at the young age of 62. A longtime resident of Santa Maria California, Beto was born in H. Matamoros Tamaulipas to the parents of Ana Maria Morin Estrada and Wenceslao Estrada. Beto was employed in Agriculture for over 40 years since he moved to California in 1974. Beto enjoyed music, drawing, reading his bible, and family gatherings where he spent time with his brothers and sister whom he was very close to. Beto could always make you laugh by his impersonation of others and his jokes. Beto was a very loving man regardless of the relationship, he loved you so much and everyone loved him.
Beto is survived by his 4 children, Jason Findley of Kelseyville Ca, Martin Estrada, Martha Estrada, and Rosa Estrada all of Santa Maria, California. He is survived by his brothers Jose Luis Estrada, Manuel Estrada, Gustavo “Tavo” Estrada, Ernesto “Nico” Estrada, Gloria Carrillo, and Eduardo “Lalo” Estrada all of Santa Maria, 10 grand children and 6 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father Wenceslao Estrada, and Grandson Roman Martin Estrada.
Viewing will be held on Monday April 15th at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary at 5 pm with memorial talk at
6 pm. Another viewing will be held Tuesday at 9 AM immediately followed by grave side service at Santa Maria cemetery.
The family wishes to thank all those who have shown their love and support through this difficult time.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffrman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
