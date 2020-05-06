× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Wednesday, April 29th 2020, Herbert Roy Pacheco passed away at the age of 75 years with his family at his side. Our beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend passed peacefully in his sleep. Herbert was born in Taos, New Mexico and relocated to Santa Maria, CA at a young age. He attended local schools including Santa Maria High School and Allan Hancock College. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a sergeant. After returning from his tour of duty, he married Elsa F. Pacheco and raised 3 children. During that time, he worked for Okonite for 38 years as a mechanic and retired.

Herbert loved to fish, camp at the lake, visit his children and grandchildren, take long roadtrips, and participate in community activities. Herbert was known to be a proud member of several community organizations including the American Legion of Santa Maria, the VFW (Veteran of Foreign Wars) and the Moose Lodge.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He will always be remembered by his hard work, loving personality, wonderful sense of humor, and great love for his family.