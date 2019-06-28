Henry V. Valdez 79 peacefully passed away at home on June 26, 2019.
Henry, our loving Dad, Grandpa or Hank as some referred to him was born on September 19, 1939 to Jose and Francis Valdez. He was raised in Sanger, CA along with 12 siblings until his parent's untimely death in 1950. Eventually he would find his way to Santa Maria, CA where he met the love of his life, Linda. They created and shared a beautiful life together with their five children filled with love and laughter for 59 years.
Henry worked for the Lucia Mar Unified School District and the Tosco Oil Refinery until his retirement in 2006. If you knew Henry, then you knew you could always find him at his favorite spot on Sundays at the Nipomo Swap Meet or catch him on the CB radio as “Poor Boy”. He made friends wherever he would go. The white hair brought you in, but his heart made you stay. He never hesitated to help someone in need, he would be the first to lend a hand, a dollar, or a listening ear. His number one priority was family. He always seemed to be there with an answer, a solution or just a joke to make you laugh. He was happiest when he knew he could make you smile. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and he will be incredibly missed, never forgotten, absolutely loved forever.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda. Sons; Henry (Veronica) Valdez, Joey Valdez, Jacob (Sonia) Valdez. Daughters; Linda (David) Ledesma, & Stephanie (Tobet) Aluhhoich. 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Sisters; Gloria Arroyo, Martha Bracamonte.
A viewing will be held on July 2, 2019 at Magner-Maloney Funeral Home 3-5 PM with a celebration of life and memory to follow.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
