Henry Louis Matter

Hank was born on Aug. 26, 1932, in Ventura, Ca and passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, in Arroyo Grande, Ca.
After serving in the Air Force, Hank earned an Electrical Engineering degree from The University of Southern California. He then got married, found employment at Vandenburg Air Force Base, moved to the Santa Maria Valley, and raised a family.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Henry John Matter and Alma Matter, and sister Myrna Hodson. He is survived by his wife Becky and daughter Jeannie Matter, both of Santa Maria; sister Jo Burchard of Palo Alto; and son John Matter and grandchildren, Kaila, Karli, and Kyle, all of Turlock.
Hank will be interned at the San Joaquin National Cemetary with military honors on Oct. 18, 2019.
