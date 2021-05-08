On May 2, 2021, Our Blessed Lord called Henry Lopez III home to rest.
Henry was loved by many and known for his generosity of love. He was the epitome of unconditional love; in life and in lesson.
He was welcomed at the gates of heaven by his beloved mother Emma, father Henry and brother Simon.
Hank the Shank was born in Santa Maria, California on September 02, 1956. He called Santa Maria home all of his 64 years surrounded by friends, family and fields.
In youth he was compassionate and self-sacrificing; the eldest of six children. They grew up in a ranch house on Betteravia Road just before the levee. Following in his father's footsteps he soon began to tend to the ranch that he grew up on. At a young age he could manage tractors and heavy farm machinery; this would become his trade. His occupation later in life was a heavy duty machine operator.
His teenage years were spent cruising in his 63' while listening to music, he was athletic and charming; a real cool cat! At 18 he met and married the mother of his 3 children.
Throughout life he was known for his kindness, charisma and sense of humor. He could make a best friend at a park bench. A listening friend, a good time guy, a companion, a grandfather and a loving son.
Some of his favorite pastimes included visiting his mother, eating ice cream, watching Westerns and having a cold one.
He had a loving special relationship with his three chilGren :)
He lived his last years of life in great care with his niece Adrianna, lovingly known as Baron and in the loving arms of his companion Angie.
Ever humble he lived simply and honestly. He was a friend to all and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his three children: Claudine, Henry and Stelly Boo, three grandchildren: Catie, Ricky and Mateo. four sisters: Emma, Nina, Susie and Angie and countless loved ones.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 pm on May 11, 2021 at the St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt, CA.
