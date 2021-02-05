Henry Lopez Sr. was born January 25th 1954 in Santa Maria Ca. to Mary and Joseph Lopez, Henry was the one of four Lopez boys. Henry leaves behind Joseph Jr. (Margie), Michael and Rick Lopez, his beloved brothers. Henry grew up in Guadalupe Ca went to Guadalupe as a kid Arroyo Grande High then off to Cal Poly in SLO. Henry married Anna Downing they had two Children Henry Lopez Jr and Jennifer Nicole Lopez. Henry and Anna were married for 20 years. Henry worked as a Union truck driver and commercial driving for almost 30 years, Henry enjoyed his last 10 years of retirement with family and friends. Henry enjoyed His famous Santa Maria style BBQ, watching his Los Angles Dodgers and Raiders, he enjoyed camping with friends and family. Henry 's passion was his classic cars from building and cruising his Impalas to his final Build his 1935 Chevy “Hanks35”, winning awards and making many friends along the way. Henry leaves behind his son Henry Lopez Jr.(Marja), Grand Children Sunshine, Kayla, Marley and Mason. He loved his Grandchildren more then they knew. Henry was a character, one of a kind, he would strike up a conversation with a stranger, make you laugh, give you a hug, big personality with a big heart. If you knew Henry “HL” you had a story about him. Henry leaves behind his Son Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. Henry was preceded by his parents Joseph and Mary Lopez and Jennifer Nicole Lopez Daughter. Thank you to everyone who have reached out to the family during this tough time.
