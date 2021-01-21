Henry Leon Escarzaga passed away at home at the age of 86 on January 12, 2021 surrounded by those he loved. He was married 61 years to the love of his life, Yolanda T. Escarzaga, who passed away on July 12, 2020.
Henry was born on October 27, 1934 to Ramon and Candelaria Escarzaga. His dad taught him at an early age to be a hard worker, which he instilled in his children, grandchildren, and all who worked for him. His hobbies included building hot rods from the ground up and collecting lunch pails and antique toys. Henry loved his cowboy shows Gunsmoke and Bonanza and singing.
He moved from San Bernardino to Santa Maria in the late 1950s to work with Cox Brothers construction company. Jay Will, Steve Will, AJ Diani, and Mark Smith were instrumental in advising and guiding Henry on how to become a successful businessman. In 1968, Henry decided to start his own business, E & A Concrete, Inc. He would probably tell you that he poured all of the curbs and gutters in Santa Maria. After 30 years, he closed his concrete business and started Escarzaga Trucking. All of his employees were very special to him and were like family; he would do anything for them. The Escarzaga family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to them for their loyalty and dedication to their father.
Henry loved to give back to the community and opened Pride Gym to help kids stay off the streets by teaching them how to box. The boxers became good enough to participate in tournaments, which Henry always supported.
Henry was a dedicated member of the Compassionate Christian Center, and he loved attending the mens group, where he would share his wisdom and love of God and he was always willing to help others and give back wherever he could. He will be missed by many, remembered for the love he had for his wife and family.
Dad/Grandpa, we will continually have you in our hearts and we miss you so much, but know you had to go. We will hold on to all the memories, teachings, plus all the stories you gave to us. You are in the hands of Jesus and with your Honey together again, forever, and ever.
Cynthia Escarzaga Passed away on March 23, 1951, Denise Bourbon (Johnny Bourbon), Ronnie Escarzaga (Yolanda Escarzaga), Jeanette Hernandez (Jesse Hernandez), Johnnie Escarzaga (Tammy Escarzaga), Yolanda Escarzaga, Henry Escarzaga Jr (Stella Escarzaga), Candelaria Escarzaga. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.