Our beloved brother and uncle Henry Gomez was taken from us on January 25, 2021 at the age of 71. Henry was born on September 13,1949 in San Luis Obispo CA, he passed away peacefully under the care of Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria CA. Henry will now live forever with his loving mother who was waiting for him at the gates of heaven to welcome him home. Henry was born developmentally disabled and had his unique way of communicating with all around him, although he was not given the gift of speech he very much let everyone around him know his feelings. Henry loved being around the family at gatherings and all his nieces and nephews grew to love having him around during family get togethers. Henry grew up in Oceano, CA and lived there for the majority of his life under the care of his loving mother Christina Gomez who cared for him until her subsequent passing in 2011, by then Henry had moved to Santa Maria, CA with his loving sister Eva Diaz and her husband Manuel Diaz where they all lived until Henry, Eva and Manuel moved to Nipomo CA where they all lived with Henrys nephew Shaggy and his wife Kathy. Henry now had care by committee as the whole family including nephew Luis Perez jointly cared for him and made his life very comfortable. Although he never was able to attend a conventional school like everyone else he was active in alternative educational activities and attended VTC in Santa Maria for many years, later becoming the face of VTC as his larger than life picture was displayed for all to see in the front offices. He always enjoyed going to his “school” every day on the yellow school bus that picked him up in front of his house daily. Henry enjoyed playing his games, playing cards and watching his television in his bedroom up to the moment of his illness where he lost his battle with Covid-19.
Henry was preceded in death by his father Salomon B Gomez in 1988 and his mother Christina Gomez in 2011. He is survived by his loving sister Eva Diaz (Manuel) and brother Sal Gomez (Lilly) plus many nieces and nephews who will miss Uncle Henry dearly.
The family will be having a private service at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach on Tuesday February 2 at 4 pm and a grave site service at Arroyo Grande Cemetery on Thursday February 4 at 1 pm.
