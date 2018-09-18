Henriette Beverly Cohen-Thomason, our mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend to many in the Santa Maria community is now,“In Her Father's House.” Born September 3rd, 1927 at Mount Sinai Hospital, Chicago, Illinois and then at the age of 91, passed peacefully, in her sleep, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 11, 2018, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Faye Cohen, her husband of 51 years, Carwin (Tom) Thomason, her second child, Norma Dean, her older Sister, Lillian Vaughn and her sister-in-law Charlaine Cohen.
She is survived by her two children, Cheryle Morgan (Grover Beach), and Ken Thomason and his wife Penelope, (Pismo Beach), four grandchildren, Krystie Souza and her husband Steve (Oxnard California), Scott Thomason and his wife Carrie, (Sugarhill, Georgia), Shawna Davis and her husband Jerry Doty(Grover Beach), and Suzanne Lieberman (Lake Alice, Washington). As well as seven great-grandchildren, Alexis Davis and her partner Danny Pruitt (Santa Maria), Tieler Souza (Oxnard, California), Tanner Souza and his wife Abby (Henderson, Nevada), Taelyr Souza and her partner Brian Cozakos (Stallion Springs, California), Jordan Thomason (Athens, Georgia) Carter Thomason (Clemson, South Carloina), Camden Thomason (Sugarhill, Georgia), and three great-great grandchildren, Evonnie Rivera (Spirit Lake, Idaho), Mykenna Rivera (Spirit Lake, Idaho), and Charlotte Pruitt (Santa Maria). Mom is also survived by two loving, caring younger brothers, Les Cohen and Burton Cohen and wife Judy and several nieces and nephews.
In 1937, a year after mom's dad Henry passed away, Faye Cohen took her 4 children out west to live in Los Angeles, California. Mom graduated from Dorsey High School in 1945. During high school she worked part time as an aide at California Lutheran Hospital. Her first job after graduation was stenography work for the War Assets Administration.
After only working there a short time, mom decided to take a job at the Pacific Telephone Company working as a long-distance operator.
In 1947 Mom met and married the love of her life, our dad, Carwin (Tom) Alvin Thomason. They started their family living in the Sunland/Tujunga area of Southern California. Shortly after marrying, mom, facing a daily long arduous commute to downtown Los Angeles, decided to quit and become a stay-at-home mom. They moved around a lot but always stayed in the Los Angeles County area of Southern California. In 1964 mom decided to return to the work force and was rehired on at Pacific Telephone again, working this time in their Engineering Department, performing administrative and “field assist” activities including hand drawings of equipment, existing and new, as needed for the field service personnel). She worked for Pacific Bell until her early retirement in 1984. After mom retired they moved to Apple Valley building a new home on a lot they had purchased several years earlier. In 1990 mom and dad decided to relocate to the Santa Maria Valley area in the central coast. Dad passed away in 1998 but mom decided to stay in Santa Maria, where she lived until her recent passing.
She was baptized into the Christian faith, in 1949, and, in keeping with her Hebrew beliefs, always considered herself a Hebrew-Christian. During her 28 years in this valley she attended the Evangelical Free Church, Grace Baptist Church and, most recently, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Santa Maria. Outside the church, her time was divided up between being a hospice volunteer, until she was 89, spending time with her grand and great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, doing latch-work sewing as a hobby, and was, for several years, an administrative assistant on my dad's bomber group reunion committees.
We all will miss her grand smile and unwavering willingness for always wanting to provide a little TLC and guidance for others during difficult times in their lives which she expressed through her involvement in the Dignity Health Hospice Volunteer Program in Santa Maria.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 27th, at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Santa Maria, which is located at 2970 Santa Maria Way, 93455. FBC Pastor Joel Mikkelson will be leading the memorial service. As per mom's wishes, GBC retired Pastor Duane Johnson will be giving her eulogy.
A Celebration of Life event will be held immediately after the memorial service in the Fireside Hall on the church grounds.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations: Friends of Israel, P.O. Box 908, Bellmawr, New Jersey, 08099
The Joshua Fund, P.O. Box 2589, Monument, Colorado, 80132-2589
First Baptist Church of Santa Maria, 2970 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, California 93455
