Helen Silva Rodriguez, 98, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2018 in Santa Maria, CA.
Helen was born in Los Alamos CA to Joe V. and Mary P. Rodrigues on November 8, 1919. The birth took place in the family farmhouse in Cañada Laguna Seca approximately 2 ½ miles west of Los Alamos.
Helen attended Los Alamos School and was a 1939 graduate of Santa Maria High School.
She married Manuel C. Silva in 1940 with whom she lived on the Coho Ranch, the Harris Ranch and Los Alamos. Helen was a homemaker and raised one son, Maynard. After Manuel's death in 1976, Helen married Frank Rodriguez Jr. in 1979 and lived in Orcutt for many years. She became a widow for the second time in 2005.
She attended St Louis De Montfort church, and was an active member of many Portuguese fraternal societies: the DES, UPPEC, SPPRC. Her favorite activity was attending dances, especially Portuguese chamarritas.
Helen is survived by her twin sister Hazel Costa (George, deceased), her younger sister Mabel Silva (Tony, deceased), her sister-in-law Ganovefa Rodrigues (Albert, deceased), her son Maynard (Rosamund), her grandson (Ethan Silva), her granddaughter (Marisa Hammett (Champ) and great-granddaughter Dorothy Hammett. She is also survived by five nephews: Edward Rodrigues (Jan), Stan Rodrigues (Laura), Steven Silva (Alicia), Gary Silva (Becky), and Robert Silva (Deborah). Finally, she is survived by numerous grand-nephews and –nieces. In addition, she was predeceased by her parents and her sister Gloria Silva (John, deceased), brother-in-law Frank Silva, and sister-in-law Catherine Silva.
Special thanks from the family to the staff at Merrill Gardens Memory Care for the professional and kind care Helen received in her final years.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary begins at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home on Monday, October 22, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at St. Louis De Montfort Church in Orcutt. Interment will follow in the Santa Maria Cemetery with reception following at the Your Orcutt Youth Organization (YOYO) Hall, 725 E Foster Rd, Santa Maria, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 120 E. Jones St., Ste. 113, Santa Maria, CA
