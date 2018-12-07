Helen C. Shaw passed away at 103 years old on Nov. 19, 2018 at Marian Extended Care.
Helen was born July 17, 1915 in Lincoln, Nebraska; the youngest of 8. She was raised and attended schools in Omaha, Nebraska, graduating from Central High in 1932. She was employed by the U.S. Civil Service for 22 years. On May 27, 1937, she married the love of her life Harold E. Shaw; in 1990 they moved to Santa Maria. Their marriage lasted 67 years until his passing on September 15, 2004. They were preceded in death by their infant son Michael in 1939.
She was the wisest and funniest of our family. We are eternally grateful for the many lessons and family stories she shared with us through the years. She joins her husband, son, and many loved ones she has missed for a very long time. She volunteered for many charities and committees over the years, giving freely of herself and her time for the good of others.
At 99 years young we took her gambling (another of her passions) at a local casino, when she got near the slot machines it was like the fountain of youth took over and she was a young girl again, that was our Great (in every sense of the word) Aunt Helen, what a character!
She will be fondly remembered by her great nieces and nephews, Kathie (Rodney) Michael, Maureen, Jerry (Denise); her great great nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Clint), Michael (Katie); and her great great great nieces and nephews Cody, Haley, Dietrich, and Gunnar as well as her close friend Rebecca.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.