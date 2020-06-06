Helen Anne Drager, 93, of Nipomo, California, passed away in her home on May 28, 2020. Heaven and all its angels received its most beautiful soul that day. Helen was born on February 22, 1927, in Laurens, Iowa. Helen moved with her family as a child to Southern California. She met the love of her life, Louis Drager, in Redondo Beach, CA, and they were married in 1948. They settled in Torrance, CA, and had two children, Daniel and David. She found her greatest joy in life as a loving wife and mother. Besides being an avid golfer, (she played well into her 80's), she enjoyed nothing better than a good game of cards with her family and friends. Helen was a gifted and truly talented artist, leaving behind a legacy of beautiful works of art.