Helen Anne Drager, 93, of Nipomo, California, passed away in her home on May 28, 2020. Heaven and all its angels received its most beautiful soul that day. Helen was born on February 22, 1927, in Laurens, Iowa. Helen moved with her family as a child to Southern California. She met the love of her life, Louis Drager, in Redondo Beach, CA, and they were married in 1948. They settled in Torrance, CA, and had two children, Daniel and David. She found her greatest joy in life as a loving wife and mother. Besides being an avid golfer, (she played well into her 80's), she enjoyed nothing better than a good game of cards with her family and friends. Helen was a gifted and truly talented artist, leaving behind a legacy of beautiful works of art.
Helen is survived by her son, Daniel Drager, his wife Toni Drager and daughter-in-law, Jan Drager. She is also survived by grandchildren Chris Drager and wife Michelle; Wendy Steed and husband Josh, as well as great-grandchildren Gavin, Nate, Ally, Damien, Riley and coming soon, Dean. She is also survived by her many loving nephews and nieces,
Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis Drager, and beloved son, David Drager. Also preceding her in death were her parents Bill and Bea Thoma, sisters Georgia, Mary, Joan and brother Billy. She will be missed greatly and forever loved deeply by those she leaves behind.
Helen will be interred beside her husband and son at Dudley Hoffman Memory Gardens in Santa Maria, CA. All arrangements made by Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.
A mass will be said for Helen at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Nipomo, CA at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.comudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.