Heiti Peet Parres, age 83, passed away quietly March 10, 2021 in Ventura California. Heiti, lovingly
referred to as Peet, was born January 05, 1938 in Tartu, Estonia. At age 14, Peet, along with his mother Elsa & brother Mati, came to the United States sponsored by Zion Lutheran Church and resided in Minot, North Dakota where they obtained their Certificates of Naturalization in 1956. Peet graduated from Minot High School in 1957. He met & fell in love with Janice "Ricki" Rickel, also from Minot; they married on February 15, 1959. Shortly after, he joined the United States Armed Forces, U.S. Naval Branch, where for the next 4 years he honorably served his country working in aircraft maintenance on the USS Yorktown at Point Mugu, CA. While stationed at Point Mugu, he & his wife started their family.
Peet took his experience into his civilian life working in the aviation industry at Talley Corporation, Aero Spaceline, Grumman & Tracor Aviation. Peet moved to Santa Maria in the late 1980's where he resided until he retired in 2010 from C&D Zodiac, Santa Maria Division. During his retirement Peet enjoyed his many friends at the Eagles Club where he was member, afternoon coffee with friends & being with his family in Ventura. In 2016 Peet moved back to Oxnard to be closer to his family.
Peet is survived by his son, Christopher Parres (Marsha) of Camarillo, daughter Heidi Parres of Ventura, grandson, Jacob Parres of Ventura, granddaughter Ronni Parres Swanger (Eric) of Camarillo. He also leaves his brother Mati Parres of Ventura & his former wife Ricki Parres of Oxnard. He is preceded in death by his father Kristjan Parres of Estonia & his mother Elsa (Nauman) of Estonia. Peet also leaves behind many extended family members in the states & in Estonia. Peet's ashes will be laid to rest beside his mother at Rose Hill Cemetery, Minot, North Dakota.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in his name to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 668 S. College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454 or Wounded Warrior Project.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.