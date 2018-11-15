SCHALLE, Jr., Heinrich Franz, Age 85, of Lompoc, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Arroyo Grande Care Center. Heinrich (“Heinz” or “Henry” to family and friends) was born January 17, 1933 in Mainz, Germany. He survived a difficult childhood in World War II Germany and became a skilled machinist/toolmaker working for the automobile company Opel. On April 7, 1955, Heinz married Eleonore Laun and the two of them emigrated to the United States in 1957. Shortly after arriving in the US, Heinz was drafted into the US Army where he served for over 22 years. Following his proud service to his new country, Heinz worked as an Air Force civilian at Vandenberg Air Force Base, where he performed various duties including refurbishing Titan II missile silos. In his latter years, Heinz settled into retirement in Lompoc where he enjoyed social gatherings of pool and card playing with his many friends. Heinz is preceded in death by wife Eleonore (Laun), his parents Heinrich Franz Schalle, Sr. and Johanna Doederlein, his sister Wilma (Trent), and brother Gisbert Schalle. He is survived by his son Robert (Amy) Schalle of Beavercreek, Ohio, daughter Mary (Ron) Genise of San Mateo, California, daughter Sylvia (Steve) Rhea of Nipomo, California, his grandchildren Steven and Sarah Genise, Alexis (Joel) McPeters, Stephanie Rhea, and Naomi Schalle. Prayers also for Heinz's longtime companion Caecil Civerolo of Santa Maria.
Heinz will be remembered for his quick wit, generosity, love of soccer, and commitment to family. He will be greatly missed.
A graveside service to honor his life will be held in Ohio where he will be interred next to his wife of 45 years. A date has not been set at this time.
