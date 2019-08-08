{{featured_button_text}}

Hector Medina, 29, beloved grandson, nephew, and cousin, passed away the morning of August 2, 2019, at his home in Santa Maria. Hector was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Roderguiez, and his mother, Renee Roderguiez. He is survived by his grandmother, Helen Roderguiez; his aunt, Marie Roderguiez; and cousins, Angelique, Jerry, Leila, and Jason. Although he was a California native his heart belonged to Texas where he had grown up between the ages of 4 and 12. Raised by his grandmother, his life was filled with love and nurturing. Hector possessed an innocent and trustful mind that he carried with him throughout his life. He has brought love, laughter and joy into the lives of many. May he rest in peace

Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of

Lori Family Mortuary

Santa Maria, CA

(805) 922-5880

www.lorifamilymortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Hector Medina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load entries