On June 12, 2019, Hector Eric Ramirez, age 36, was called home to heaven after a brief illness. Eric was born in Santa Maria, CA and spent most of his life here. He was raised by an extremely close-knit family and attended local schools.
Eric was an avid skateboarder. This was his core sport--- his passion—as he would often attend and compete in skateboarding competitions. He was so good at it in his younger years that, had he pursued his dream, he could have become a pro. When he wasn't on the pavement, he was cooking up a storm. Eric's food was always homemade… and he made one of the greatest pizzas ever from scratch. He also loved camping, fishing and hiking, as he spent a lot of time outdoors. One of his many talents was drawing. His artwork will be forever cherished.
He is survived by his mother, Anita “Neni” Mendoza; his father, Hector Garcia Ramirez; his brother, Chris Ramirez; and his grandmother, Maria Eulalia Jaime Sanchez. Eric had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that will all miss him dearly. He is also survived by his beloved Lucy, his fur-baby who never left his side.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis De Montfort Church located at 1190 East Clark Avenue in Santa Maria, CA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Moreno Mortuary.
