Heather Nicole Dulany peacefully left this world on March 1, 2020 at home in Nipomo, CA surrounded by family and friends. She is the youngest child of Roland & Kelly Dulany and was born July 9, 1991 in Santa Maria, California. She attended Nipomo schools and graduated from Nipomo High School. She suffered from Spinocerebellar Ataxia, Type 7 (SCA7) which took her eyesight at 13 and started taking her balance while she was pregnant with her son, Rylen Robert Gallegos. She passed due to complications from this genetic condition and she has requested that donation be made to the National Ataxia Foundation @ www.ataxia.org in lieu of flowers.

Heather is survived by her grandmother, Dona Hougaard of Santa Maria, her parents Roland and Kelly Dulany of Nipomo, her son Rylen Gallegos of Santa Maria, her brother Thomas Abeyta and wife Brooke of San Francisco, brother Ray Edward Dulany of Coalinga, sister Danielle Gerber and husband Shawn of Orcutt and her nephew Leland Gerber. Also many aunts, uncles, great aunts and great uncles and cousins. Preceding her in death were her grandparents Eugene & Shirley Dulany and grandfathers Ralph Gail Hougaard and Jack Pierce.

Services will be held March 21 at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach at 5:00 pm. Heather has requested that the dress be casual, no black preferably plaid and for everyone to bring their smiles and memories to share.

