× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAROLD WILCOX age 88, Born in Upland California to Laverne and Clara Wilcox. Went to be with the Lord on June 13 2020.

After graduating from High School in Oroville California he met and married the love of his life. They were married for 68 wonderful years.

Harold Graduated college and then entered the ministry. He spent 40 years pastoring for the Church of the Nazarene and also worked with the Indian Missions as the administrator of a Navajo school in Arizona for 10+ years.

When Harold retired he and his wife moved full time to Santa Maria California

Harold is survived by his wife Dorothy, Children Carlene Burgess of Ely Nevada, Wesley Wilcox of Santa Maria California, and Douglas Wilcox of Morganton North Carolina. 6 Grand Children, 11 Great Grand Children, and 2 Great Great Grand Children.

Harold was preceded in death by his Parents and Sister.

Harold ministered to his flock his whole life and enjoyed it fully. We will forever miss him.

The memorial service will be delayed due to the Covid 19 concerns.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman