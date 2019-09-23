It is with great sadness that the family of Hans Junker Jarlshoi Birkholm announce his passing on August 27th, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Hans was born on February 17, 1946 in Copenhagen, Denmark to Sydney and Inger Birkholm and moved to Solvang in 1957. He attended Solvang Elementary School and Santa Ynez High School, graduating in 1965. After serving four years in the U.S. Navy as a medical corpsman with service in Vietnam he returned to Solvang and attended the University of California Santa Barbara. He graduated from UCSB and The UCLA School of Medicine, Department of Orthotics and Prosthetics in 1977. In 1971 Hans married the love of his life Denise Marie Nielsen and together they raised three children; Erik (1974), Alan (1977) and Karine (1981).
Hans was a volunteer at heart, committed to serving the community through a lifetime of philanthropic arts. Hans was an active member in Dania, Rebild, Danish Brotherhood, Vikings, Bethania Lutheran Church, Solvang Lutheran Home, Solvang Danish Days Foundation, Elks, and 4-H. He was honored as Man of the Year in 2014 through the Santa Ynez Foundation and Volunteer of the Year in 2019 by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.
When Hans was not busy working at his medical practice or volunteering he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and golfing with his brother Jens. He was an avid skier and enjoyed fishing with his sons and son in law while camping in the Sequoias. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Hans is survived by his sons Erik and Alan, his daughter Karine and her husband Peter, his six grandchildren Kaeley, Sydney, Kelsey, Oliver, Colin and Maxwell, his beloved cousin and friend Carl and his wife Beth, their son Thomas, Hans' sister-in-law Petey and his nephew Robert. He was welcomed into heaven by his wife Denise, brother Jens, his mother Inger and his father Sydney.
A Memorial for Hans will be held on September 28th, 2019 at Bethania Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM followed by a bbq at Hans Christian Anderson, Site D.
To plant a tree in memory of Hans Birkholm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
