Gustavo Madrid Chavez
Gustavo Madrid Chavez

January 1, 2021

On January 1, 2021, Gustavo Madrid Chavez passed away at the age of 80 just 3 days short of his 81st birthday. Gustavo was born on January 4, 1940 on the family ranch in Culiacan Mexico. He came to the US in 1962 and eventually settled in Paso Robles where he lived for 30 years and finally to Santa Maria. In 1964 he married Micaela and raised four children. He spent 25 years working for Van Horn Farms in Shandon. Then another 15 years for Dos Valles in Santa Maria, with his brothers in law Felipe (Socorro) & Manuel (Lupe) Zepeda, where he retired in 2010. In 1996 he took the oath and became a United States citizen.

Gustavo is survived by his wife of 56 years Micaela and children Louie (Ivie), Bobby, Peter (Jennifer) and Eva (Juan). Grandchildren Justin, Vanessa, Michele, Raymond (Esperanza), Carlos, Diego, Marissa, Elidia, Anthony and great grandsons Isaiah & Noah. He will be remembered by his siblings Abel, Rosa, Ramona and Tito. He was preceded in death by his parents Nicolas & Elvira and siblings Raul, Miguel, Hortencia and their infant daughter Maria.

A Catholic Funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday, January 18, 2021. Viewing is at 9:30 am and mass at 10:00 am, outside at St. Rose Catholic Church in Paso Robles with internment following at the Paso Robles District Cemetery.

