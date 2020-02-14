Gloria Hanley Evans

Gloria H. Evans, 94, died Tuesday, January 7, at Arroyo Grande Hospital following a brief illness. Mrs. Evans was born June 12, 1925 in Van Nuys, CA. She was a graduate of Cal Berkeley and a member of The AAUW as well as the CA Retired Teachers Association.
Gloria married Richard Hugh Evans on December 19, 1948 after meeting on a blind date 9 months earlier - "It must have been those blue eyes." Gloria is survived by children, Cynthia L. Evans of Santa Maria; Melissa Evans Nagel (husband Chuck), of Santa Maria; Mark H. Evans (wife Colette) of Santa Maria; Richard Craig Evans (wife Charity) of Omaha, NE; ten grandchildren, Dana Nagel, Jenny Nagel, Claire Nagel, Trent Evans, Kyle Nagel, Sam Evans, Patrick Nagel, Maggie Evans, Georgia Nagel, Levi Evans; and three great grandchildren. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. And Glenora Hanley; brother, Bobby Hanley; sisters, Marie Garrison, Barbara Limbaugh; and husband R.H. Evans.
Mom was a strong survivor with a positive attitude, rising above a number of childhood obstacles to become a well-respected teacher of the Deaf and Hard Of Hearing in the Orcutt School District. She had the heart and ability to reach and teach students previously thought unteachable.
Special thanks to the staff of Arroyo Grande's Acute Rehab and Comfort Care Depts. for their understanding, care and compassion during Gloria's stay during this most difficult time.
Her ashes will be interred in her mother's plot at the Santa Maria Cemetery at a later date. Any services held in her honor will take place at a later date as well. Gloria shared friendships with many people in the community in her lifetime. She will definitely be missed. In lieu of flowers, please honor her with a donation to the Retired Teachers Association Education Foundation.
Gloria was the eternal optimist. When life situations were tough, she would stop and say "It won't matter a hundred years from now" and keep on keeping on. Gloria was a strong and positive woman and she was a blessing to us all. We found this in Gloria's words to live by. "I shall pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore that I can do or any kindness that I can show to any human being let me do it now. Let me not defer it or neglect it for I shall not pass this way again".
