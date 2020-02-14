Gloria Hanley Evans

Her ashes will be interred in her mother's plot at the Santa Maria Cemetery at a later date. Any services held in her honor will take place at a later date as well. Gloria shared friendships with many people in the community in her lifetime. She will definitely be missed. In lieu of flowers, please honor her with a donation to the Retired Teachers Association Education Foundation.

Gloria was the eternal optimist. When life situations were tough, she would stop and say "It won't matter a hundred years from now" and keep on keeping on. Gloria was a strong and positive woman and she was a blessing to us all. We found this in Gloria's words to live by. "I shall pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore that I can do or any kindness that I can show to any human being let me do it now. Let me not defer it or neglect it for I shall not pass this way again".