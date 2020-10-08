Gloria Amarillas

Gloria passed away in her sleep after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born in Santa Maria California on July 29, 1946. Gloria graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1964 and married Richard Amarillas that same year.
She is survived by her daughters Milissa (Greg) Passig and Elizabeth Simas; 3 grandchildren Emma and Matthew Passig and Chloe Simas; brother Mark Diaz and sister Teresa Cunningham. She joins her father Joseph Diaz, mother Emma Diaz, brothers Ronald and Joseph Diaz, and sister Rose Terrones in Heaven.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
