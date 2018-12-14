Try 1 month for 99¢
Glenna Mahoney

Glenna Jean (O'Dell) Mahoney, a long-time resident of the Santa Maria Valley, passed away on Monday the 10th of December. Glenna was born April 5th, 1928 in Texas. She moved to the area as a small child, attended local schools and graduated from Santa Maria High School. She married the love of her life, a local farmer and rancher, Gene Mahoney, on July 30, 1949.

Glenna was a loving wife, mother and Nana to 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was a baker of amazing desserts, painter, crafter and loved spending time with her family at Avila Beach. She was a spirited athlete and an avid tennis player. She was also an enthusiastic and vocal basketball and PE coach at St. Mary's School. She passed her competitive fire, love of the beach and artistic talents to her large family. She loved Christmas and turned her house into a winter wonderland every year with the help of her granddaughters. At the age of 90, she still enjoyed attending her weekly flower arranging class at Hancock College.

Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruebelle O'Dell, husband, Gene, sons-in-law, Ron Taylor and Joe Prandini, beloved granddaughter, Laney, and great grandson, Ryder.

She is survived by her daughters: Nancy Taylor, Maureen Mahoney-Prandini, Sally Lemus (Luis), Karin Mahoney-Barnett (Charles), grandchildren: Amy, Kady, Cloey, Becky, Melanie, Sam and Shane. She also leaves behind twelve great grandchildren: Hannah, Lucy, Bret Jr, Lane, Kade, Cruz, Makayla, Max, Riggin, Kenzie, Macie, James and Monroe, expected in January. As well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended and honorary family members and loved ones.

A rosary will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Monday, December 17th at 6:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Saint Louis de Montfort Church on Tuesday, December 18th at 10:00am with a reception to follow at the Santa Maria Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to:

Family House

540 Mission Bay Blvd North

San Francisco, CA 94158

Valley Children's Hospital – Heart Center Fund

9300 Valley Children's Place

Madera, CA 93636-8762

The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

1687 West Stowell Road

Santa Maria, CA 93458

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Glenna Mahoney
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries