Glenn Loyd Little, 86, of Sterling, passed September 15, 2018 at Sterling Presbyterian Manor. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, KS. A full obituary is available at birzerfuneralhomes.com.

Celebrate
Glenn L. Little
