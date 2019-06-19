Glen George Nelson, 81, Santa Maria, CA, died the morning of Thursday, June 13, 2019, from injuries sustained when his vehicle was struck from behind and overturned in a two-car accident caused by a reckless driver. He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born in Niles, Michigan, the eldest son of George and Dorothy Nelson. He received his bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania and continued graduate studies at the University of Virginia. In 1962-1963, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in California.
Glen worked for Bechtel, then Huber Hunt & Nichols, and later the Binks Manufacturing Corp; building traditional power plants, nuclear power plants, hospitals, factories, water treatment plants, paint booths. As he moved cross-country several times during his career, he made many friends and frequently volunteered in his church and neighborhood, assisting in building projects, local food distribution centers, and shelters. He served as Bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints while living in Bloomfield, Indiana, from 1979 through 1983. He moved his family to Santa Maria, California in 1986. Following retirement, he volunteered at the Family History Center Genealogy and served as Director for several years.
His success in life can be attributed to natural ability to make friends, generous spirit, physical health, intelligent mind, and legendary work ethic. He was an avid reader of history, physically active, and delighted in being a husband and father. His latest project included the remodel of a home and three barns on 20 acres in Cedar City, Utah.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Nelson; his children, Andrew Nelson, Jesse Nelson, AnnMarie Nelson; brother, Wayne Nelson; and sister, Gladys Greenberg. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his youngest son, Thomas Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 1219 Oak Knoll Rd, Orcutt. A private burial service will be held at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Magner-Maloney Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.