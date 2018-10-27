On Wednesday, September 19, 2018, loving Mother and Grandmother Gladys Jeanette Riley left this earth to journey onto her heavenly home and the open arms of the lord and her family who await her there.
Gladys was born March 16, 1925 to John and Grace Griesman in Chicago, IL. She spent her childhood growing up in Chicago where she later met the love of her life, Peter (Pete) Mondello, saxophonist for Benny Goodman and Woody Herman. They Married and lived in New York where her daughters Tina and Michelle were born. Gladys worked as waitress at Kennedy Airport in New York. Growing tired of New York winters, they moved to California in the 1960's. Her husband Pete became ill and passed a few years later.
As a single working mother, she raised her daughters with the help of her mother and grandmother. Gladys remarried Nick Sanfilippo and lived in Tarzana, Ventura and then settling in Orcutt. Nick adopted both girls, with them taking on his last name. They had many fun years together as a family. Gladys, after years of being there for Nick and his medical problems, lost Nick to Diabetes.
During the 1970's Gladys became a leader for the company Tri-Chem Liquid Embroidery where she won a contest for recruiting the most demonstrators and won $10,000. Always ready to take the lead to help, she joined Tops Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) in the 1990's, lost over 100 lbs. and became the chapter leader. During that time she slipped on her tap shoes, top hat and cane to join “The Santa Maria Senior Strutters.” She met third husband Clarence Riley in the 1990's and they married in Las Vegas. They loved going dancing together at the Santa Maria Inn. After years of fun on the dance floor, Gladys' third husband passed un-expectantly.
Gladys and her fourth husband Ernie loved music so much, they wanted to share their love with others at rest homes in Santa Maria. He played the piano while she played the cymbal and they both sang together in sweet harmony. Gladys lived in Orcutt/Santa Maria for 25 years and Lompoc for 22 years.
Gladys loved cooking, art, dancing but most of all she loved her family. She always took pride in her appearance when it came to her clothing and makeup. She did her own makeup and nails into her 90's. Her bright blue eyes and beautiful smile would always light up a room. She had an incredible strength and wiliness about her. It was amazing how Gladys outlived four husbands and two step-children!
Those that knew Gladys were the lucky ones. She loved giving gifts and never expected anything in return. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten. We love you Mom.
Gladys is survived by her daughters Michelle Schultz (husband Steven) of Orcutt, Tina Lavoie (husband Eric) of Canada, grandchildren James Coggins, Andrew Adams and Christopher Adams. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Mahler.
A private memorial will be held for her by the family at an undisclosed time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.