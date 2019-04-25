Gladys "Betty" Stroppini Cossa

Betty was born November 15, 1920; 98 years ago. She was proud to attend Guadalupe Elementary School and graduated from SMUHS in 1940.
She met and married Lee Stroppini in 1941 while going to cosmetology school in Santa Barbara. She worked as a beautician in Guadalupe until their daughter Carol was born.
Betty loved camping and fishing and later a cabin at Nacimiento Lake. She was a member of Tri Counties Boat and Ski Club. Betty golfed into her 90's and was a member of the Santa Maria Country Club where she was quite an inspiration to the gals.
After the death of Lee, Betty married Charles Cossa and together they enjoyed golfing and taking off to gamble in Laughlin and Tahoe.
Betty lived life to the fullest!
Preceding in her death are her parents Sylvio and Lydia Lanini, brother Victor and her sister Lela Culbertson. Husbands Lee Stroppini and Charles Cossa.
She will be missed by her daughter Carol (Paul) Silva, Granddaughter Paula Lahr, Grandson Lee, Great Grandsons Garrett Raynaud and Justin Lahr, Great Granddaughter Violet Lahr and Great Great Grandson Weston Raynaud.
To honor Betty's wishes a private service has been held.
Betty also wishes for her friends to have a glass of Chardonnay to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flower donations to Hospice Dignity Health are welcome.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
