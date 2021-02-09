To know her was to be graced with the presence of a truly amazing soul. If you had the honor to interact with her in any way, you probably already understand the legacy she left.
Gina was born on July 17, 1978 and passed away on January 29, 2021.
She grew up in Orcutt and graduated from Righetti High School in 1996. She was married to the love of her life, Gilbert Rea, for 18 years. Her greatest accomplishments were her three children: Bella, Ian, and Evan. Her family meant everything to her. She was the heart and soul of her family and was dedicated to creating a loving, supportive home. Her most cherished title was being called “Mom”. Gina creatively orchestrated family events etched in the hearts of her family which also included her loving in-laws, Gilbert and Susie (Honey and Papa). She was a bright and positive light in so many lives and that spirit will continue to shine through her amazing children.
Gina, this is how we will remember you:
The Mama to ALL kids
The thoughtful party planner with fancy cocktails
The daytime soap fan while folding laundry and multitasking dozens of other things
The first person you grab on your way to the dance floor
The half marathon crusher after training with a double-stroller kind of grit
The “hey they have this at the store if you need it” type of friend
The don't disturb me in the mornings type
That I'll handmake the desserts to match the theme type of talent
The making every holiday and birthday filled with colorful memories and scavenger hunts
That reliable, dependable friend on the “in case of emergency” parent contact list
A true perfectionist in all aspects, especially in the kitchen, so if you wanted to help you better do it right!
The team Mom, parent Mom, PTA event planner for each kid
The one who did it all and made it look easy
The one who gave us all so much
We will forever love you
We will forever be inspired by your life
We will hold every memory
Gina, you are irreplaceable. We will all miss you so much.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Cremaotry
(805) 922-8463
