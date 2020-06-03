Gina Luisa (Borges) Childers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gina Luisa Childers (maiden name Borges), age 49, passed away on May 31st, 2020 after a courageous battle with Stage 5 Metastatic Breast Cancer. Gina was born and raised in Santa Maria, California for most of her life, and spent the last fourteen years living in Nipomo, California.

She met her husband, Jonathan Childers, on December 7th, 1996, and they were married on June 4th, 2005, in Avila Beach, California. Together they raised four children and created countless memories.

Shortly after graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1989, Gina worked as a manicurist at various salons for twenty years. In addition to her salon career, Gina had a passion for gardening and being outdoors which lead to her working an amazing ten years at Orchard Supply Hardware (OSH) in Santa Maria, California. If you shopped at OSH frequently, you were more than likely greeted by Gina with a smile and beautiful brown eyes. She met people whom she created life-long friendships with and met co-workers who turned into family; her OSH family.

During her treatments at Mission Hope Cancer Center, Gina was always full of vibrant energy and maintained a positive attitude. She never complained about anything, always kept a smile on her face, and fought with full force and Wonder Woman strength until the end.