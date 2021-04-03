Gilbert Valles, 56 of Santa Maria, CA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 29, 2021.
Gilbert grew up on Golden Street in Santa Maria, CA, and held lifelong friendships with many people from his childhood. Having started a long time career laying concrete with Precision Concrete in the early 1990's, Gilbert mastered his work as a concrete finisher, ending with AJ Diani. If Gilbert wasn't ironing creases in his pants while listening to Brenton Wood, he'd be BBQing and playing horseshoes. With 7 daughters keeping him busy, you would always find him at the park or hopping around dressed as the Easter Bunny. He enjoyed creating beautiful outdoor landscapes and backyard ponds with his free time. Some of his best work can be seen throughout the city of Santa Maria. Gilbert will be remembered for his playful nature, funny pestering gestures and always lending the best nicknames to those he loved. Gilbert would have wanted everyone to know that his little Yorkie, Shiloh, never left his side until his very last breath.
Gilbert is survived by his Wife, Vivian Valles; Daughters, Reina Perez(Joseph), Rochelle Valles, Valerie Castillo, Rachele Castillo, Brianna Valles, Brittney Valles and Gianna Valles. Grandkids, Vincent, Jayden, Audrina, Israel and Delilah. His Mother, Theresa Valles, siblings, Rosie Abad(Teddy), Rachel Bourbon(David), Yolanda Gauna(Zeke), and Rudy Valles.
Gilbert is proceeded in death by his father, Ernest Valles, Sr., his brothers, Ernie Valles, Andrew Valles, and nephews David "Bobo" Bourbon and baby Salvador Barrera.
The family invites those who knew and loved Gilbert to attend services at Foursquare Church on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Burial services to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery (south of E. Battles Road).
