Gilbert (Tiny) Cardoza

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Gilbert Cardoza announces his passing at the Marian Hospital in Santa Maria, California, at the age of 94, with his two sons at his side. Born July 29, 1926 on the Pizzoni Ranch in Point Sal California, to Francisco Gonsalves Cardoza and Marian Cardoza. Gilbert will be lovingly remembered by his 2 sons, Gary and Bobby. Gilbert will also be fondly remembered by his 6 grandkids: Blake, Brian, Karen, Audra, Doug, and Deania, and his 13 great grandkids: Jack, Sara, Parker, Brayden, Grant, Camus, Dakota, Kasey, Tanner, Loegin, Cody, Shaina, and Dustin.
He was raised with his 5 brothers and sisters in the farming communities of the California Central Coast. Hard work from an early age set him with a work ethic that stayed with him his whole life (work hard then work harder and provide for your family). He grew up in a close and proud Portuguese family that brought the close family heritage from Pico, in the Azore Islands of Portugal.
He went to school in a one room school house, then on to Lompoc High School. His first move from home in 1945 was to the US Army in Fort Benning, Georgia. There he attended Paratrooper Jump School and served his country honorably. From the Army he came home to Lompoc and started farming. Shortly after, he went into the construction industry working as an equipment operator. Over time with knowledge behind him, he began his own company with long time friend Robert (Bob) Blois. For years they worked throughout Southern California counties doing under ground pipeline/utilities and excavation work.
In his retirement, Gilbert and his long time partner, Edith Tomlin, roamed the countryside in their RV, visiting, parks, seashores, and family. He never met a stranger. He would strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone, they were all friends by the end of the day. He was always ready to help, no matter when or where, he would be there, family, friends or just anyone!
“Never look back, always move forward, life is to short, play it out to the end”, was his favorite saying and he said it often and to everyone.
And he did his best, to always live life that way!
A graveside service was held Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.