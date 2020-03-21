Geraldine Margaret Biorn of Nipomo Ca, passed away March 18, 2020, after a 2 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gerry retired from GTE telephone company after serving 35 years as a supervisor.
Gerry loved the outdoors, flowers and animals. She mostly enjoyed the time she spent with family and friends. She was very active in water aerobics up til the time of her illness.
Gerry is survived by her husband of 53 years Andrew David Biorn. She is also survived by her son Andrew David Biorn and 4 grandchildren.
Gerry was preceded in death by her parents Dorthy and Raymond Nelson, and her brother Raymond Nelson
Graveside services will be held at the Santa Maria Cemetery on Tuesday, March 24, at 11am.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Jacqueline Palchak cancer fund.
