Geraldine Margaret Biorn
0 entries

Geraldine Margaret Biorn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Geraldine Margaret Biorn

Geraldine Margaret Biorn of Nipomo Ca, passed away March 18, 2020, after a 2 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gerry retired from GTE telephone company after serving 35 years as a supervisor.

Gerry loved the outdoors, flowers and animals. She mostly enjoyed the time she spent with family and friends. She was very active in water aerobics up til the time of her illness.

Gerry is survived by her husband of 53 years Andrew David Biorn. She is also survived by her son Andrew David Biorn and 4 grandchildren.

Gerry was preceded in death by her parents Dorthy and Raymond Nelson, and her brother Raymond Nelson

Graveside services will be held at the Santa Maria Cemetery on Tuesday, March 24, at 11am.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Jacqueline Palchak cancer fund.

To leave condolences for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Biorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News