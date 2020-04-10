Geraldine Jo Bennett, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Santa Maria, California at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Benny Bassett in 1981, husband Richard Bennett in 1989 and numerous brothers and sisters.
Jerri was born in McAlester, Oklahoma on June 25, 1930. She accepted the Lord as her own personal Savior in 1953 at the First Assembly of God Church. Jerri, faithfully labored in his precious work, accepting any responsibility that was given to her. Jerri was a devoted mother, homemaker, and always found the best in everyone.
Jerri began her real estate career in 1969 and retired in 1988. Jerri found a lot of joy in the business and developing lifelong friendships with her clients. Jerri and her husband Richard (Dick) were very proud of their cabin that they built in 1987 in Cedar Slope, California. They were able to spend many days laughing and sharing wonderful memories with family and friends there.
Jerri is survived by her five children, Danny Bassett, Larry Bassett, Jeannie Lambert, Timothy Bassett, and Jeffrey Bassett. She had thirteen grandchildren, Stacey Bassett, Tobey Bassett, Kyle Bassett, Kelli Cain, Blake Bassett, Bryce Bassett, Ami Padilla, Ashley Mahoney, Barbie Morawski, Benjamin Bassett, Bo Bassett, Carissa Bassett, and Casey Kolouch. She also had eighteen great grandchildren. She leaves behind her only surviving sibling, Lois Doughty of Santa Maria, California.
A special thank you to her devoted caretakers who have been by her side for the last years of her life; Isabel, Luz, Patty, and her son Jeff. There are no words to describe our gratitude for all of your care and guidance. You treated her like the “beautiful” “princess” she was. A sincere thank you to the kind nurses and Chaplain Steve at Dignity Hospice for being there during this difficult time.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, a private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the Oasis Center, 420 Soares Ave., Orcutt, CA 93455.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.