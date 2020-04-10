× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Geraldine Jo Bennett, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Santa Maria, California at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Benny Bassett in 1981, husband Richard Bennett in 1989 and numerous brothers and sisters.

Jerri was born in McAlester, Oklahoma on June 25, 1930. She accepted the Lord as her own personal Savior in 1953 at the First Assembly of God Church. Jerri, faithfully labored in his precious work, accepting any responsibility that was given to her. Jerri was a devoted mother, homemaker, and always found the best in everyone.

Jerri began her real estate career in 1969 and retired in 1988. Jerri found a lot of joy in the business and developing lifelong friendships with her clients. Jerri and her husband Richard (Dick) were very proud of their cabin that they built in 1987 in Cedar Slope, California. They were able to spend many days laughing and sharing wonderful memories with family and friends there.