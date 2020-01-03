Gerald L. "Jerry" Dilbeck, March 1932 to December 2019, passed away in Shingle Springs, CA. He was predeceased by parents Andrew Louis Dilbeck and Gretchen Merklein Dilbeck. Jerry leaves his wife of 50 years, Patricia Dilbeck, his sister JoAnn Davis, sons Lyndon Dilbeck and Mycah Dilbeck, step-children Lucinda Eileen, Sandra Cavanaugh, and Lance Allen. He was predeceased by step-son Steve Allen. He leaves nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Jerry graduated from Santa Maria high school, class of 1950. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Always a "car guy," he held record time on the Central coast from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara in his '49 Merc. While living in Ontario, CA, he built a dragster 1932 Ford coupe, which held many records in California. Returning to San Luis Obispo, he was an officer with California Corrections at the Men's Colony for 18 years. Always a family man, he relocated to northern California in 1990. Grand children always said, "Papa can fix anything!" He and his cherished wife, Pat, enjoyed their retirement on five acres in Shingle Springs. He was active until the last few months when cancer reoccured.