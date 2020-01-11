Gerald "Jerry" Stinn

Jerry Stinn (82) passed away on December 30, 2019. He was born in Urbandale, Iowa on April 22, 1937. He attended local Catholic schools and later graduated from college majoring in Fine Arts. Jerry began his career in the arts at the young age of 16 when he entered his painting in a contest at a major museum.

He moved to Santa Maria in 1965 with his first wife, Carol, and their first child in a converted school bus with the Croft family. He was immediately offered a position teaching art at Santa Maria High School where other well-known artists such as Nat Fast and Bill Shinn also taught. Jerry is remembered by many of his students for having the “best class ever.”

Jerry quickly began producing fine, hand crafted jewelry and opened up his own store which was the old mortuary building across from the Santa Maria High School. Everyone in town wanted to buy Stinn Jewelry, especially his bracelets. Jerry sold his jewelry to major museums throughout the United States. His bracelets were recently advertised in the Smithsonian Museum magazine and his jewelry has been recognized in Canada, Mexico and England. Jerry became famous in his own right and his work remains on permanent display in the Smithsonian.