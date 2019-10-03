Gerald A. Goodchild, 89, passed away in his home Sept 14, 2019. He was born April 26th 1930, in Santa Maria, CA. He grew up in Garey, graduating 8th grade from Garey School and on to Santa Maria High School graduating in 1948. He worked the oilfields of Cat Canyon, Beale Air Force Base in Grass Valley, owned his own battery shop in Santa Maria and retired from Orcutt Union School District.
Gerald loved deer hunting the La Brea canyon, the Goodchild Ranch, and even splurged on a few trips out of state. In his younger years he was an avid water shier, wake boarding and a beach buggy enthusiast. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, wood working, family and friend BBQs and his mountain home with wife Elaine.
Gerald is preceded in death by his younger sister Marjorie Goodchild, father Frank Goodchild, mother Elisa Ruiz Goodchild, brother Francis Goodchild, infant twins, Gordon and Annette Goodchild, nephew Frank Goodchild, niece Anita Goodchild, daughter in law Becky Goodchild and Grandson Justin Goodchild. He is survived by his wife Elaine, daughter Karen Elisa Goodchild (Cary Friar), son Kim Lawrence Goodchild, son Brian Goodchild, son Glen Goodchild (Sara) daughter Lisa Goodchild (Wes Fowler) nieces Linda and Susan and many grandchildren, including greats and great greats and many generations of cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
Gerald belonged to a large pioneer family from the Santa Maria Valley and lived in that spirit. He will be remembered for the love he gave us all, his handsome face, and his strength.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Goodchild as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.