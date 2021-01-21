George Shiffrar, 96, passed away peacefully in Santa Maria, CA on January 4, 2021. He was born on February 25, 1924 to Joseph and Mary Shiffrar. Growing up in Nipomo, CA, George was the 5th of 12 children.
George married Kathy Adam on November 17, 1956. They lived in Santa Maria and had 4 children together. George worked as a Foreman Carpenter out of the local Carpenters Union for more than 50 years. After retiring from the union, George realized he wasn't ready to fully retire so he became a building inspector for the State of California.
George is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Kathryn Adam Shiffrar, their children William Shiffrar (Tess Shiffrar), Robert Shiffrar (Abby Shiffrar), Kathryn Shiffrar Martin (Kevin Martin), Matthew Shiffrar, his granddaughter, Sam Martin and his siblings Dolores Shiffrar Brum and Richard Shiffrar (Susie Shiffrar).
Georges family want to thank Lorie's Residential Care Facility in Santa Maria for taking such good care of their dad over the last ten months.
Due to COVID, the funeral service will be scheduled in the future and announced at that time.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
