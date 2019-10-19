It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we mourn the loss of a remarkable loving Son, Father, Brother, Nephew, Uncle and dear friend, George Salazar Rubio. George was welcomed into the loving hands of God on 10/07/19 at age 58, following complications from cancer. He was graced to receive his Holy Sacraments earlier and passed peacefully in Santa Barbara encircled by loved ones.
George was born in Santa Maria, CA on January 23, 1961 to Ralph Bojorquez Rubio & Connie Salazar Rubio, two of the most loving parents a son could have; he was the seventh of eight children. George was so proud of his family, his Hispanic heritage, and his Catholic upbringing.
In his younger years, George loved visiting his grandparents, Ygnacio (Tata) & Sacramento (Nana) Salazar's ranch where many of his cousins lived. Together they played and worked on the ranch growing corn & vegetables, raising cattle, pigs & chickens that provided the food they all enjoyed. It is no surprise that this influenced George's incredible work ethic, love for family & friends and compassionate nature. He grew up in Nipomo, CA and attended Dana Elementary, Arroyo Grande High School (Class of 1979), Cuesta Junior College and then moved to Orange County to attend California State University, Long Beach where he graduated with a B. S. in Criminal Justice in 1986. Although he may have moved from his hometown, it was important to George that he always kept closely connected with his family & friends; once in Orange County, he met many of his life long friends whom he dearly loved…another familia.
George had a life long career in the Mortgage industry and managed many offices in Southern CA. He was highly successful in his career and the recipient of numerous awards. George was Blessed with 3 beloved children, daughter Sophia Ray and twins, son Sethe Ray and daughter Scarlet Ray. George was a devoted family man through and through…he was a hands-on father and adored his children; they were his drive to succeed so he could provide the happiest life for them and they will always be the light of his life. George was a kind, compassionate and gentle man with the biggest heart; the outpouring of messages from his loving family and devoted friends are a testament to how special he is. We will all miss him; his bright & shining light, positive energy, his ever-present sense of humor, and his caring approach to life…he lived life to the fullest.
George was a man with varied interests and everything he did was done with passion and drive (he would often say, “Go Big or Go Home”). He was proud to have been a Cub Scout when he was younger and looked so darn cute in that uniform. He was a super jock…he played youth baseball, a sport he continued to excel at in high school and junior college…his favorite number was #11. He loved his sports teams: LA Dodgers, Dallas Cowboys, and LA Lakers; he would travel and attend games with family and closest friends. He loved to play golf; he enjoyed cooking and was known for his step-by-step culinary videos that went viral. George was a yoga enthusiast and eventually trained to be an instructor…he was a very spiritual man. He loved being near the Ocean…listening to the sounds of the waves crashing to shore (he often fell asleep to the sounds of ocean waves). He especially enjoyed taking-in the sunrises and sunsets, paddle boarding and boating, doing his yoga on the sandy shores, and having picnics with his children at their favorite beaches.
George was blessed that in the last months of his life he was able to attend his 40th high school reunion (Go Eagles!), where he reconnected with classmates and childhood friends; he also attended his Aunt's 90th birthday celebration where he was surrounded by the love of so many family…this was truly a gift.
George is survived by his daughters, Sophia and Scarlet, and son Sethe; his mother Connie S. Rubio; his brother Ralph Rubio, Jr. (Irene) and sisters:
Lilly Gomez (Sal)
Stella Rodriguez (Juvie)
Susan Padilla (Robert)
Connie Padilla (Rudy)
Gloria Wilson (Dave)
George was preceded in death by his father, Ralph B. Rubio, and his oldest sister Josie Lopez (Benny). He also leaves his loving Aunt(s), Frances Quezada & Margarita Bonillas, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and the most loyal friends; he touched so many and we are all so Blessed to have had him in our lives.
Although we mourn the loss of our sweet George, he lives on in the hearts of his children, family and dear friends. He is home in Heaven and we now celebrate his Eternal Life, and we raise a glass to him…RIP #11.
Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10/30/19, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 298 S. Thompson Ave. , Nipomo, CA 93444. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. with Mass following at 10:00 a.m. (burial will be at a later date). George's Celebration of Life will follow at the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, please have a Mass offered in his name (which can be requested at a Catholic Church of your choosing).
