George Holly Welch, 92, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on July 17, 2020. George was born on May 12, 1928 in Hoboken, NJ. He graduated High School from Union Hill High School in Union City, NJ. In July of 1946 George enlisted into the US Army and was stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas. After his Army service, he attended two years of college at New York State University at Alfred, NY and then he transferred to Bowling Green State University where he graduated in January 1954.

George met his wife, Janice while living in Ohio and they were married in August 1953. In March of 1954 they moved to Denver, CO and then in June they moved to Culver City, CA. In July 1967 they moved to Santa Maria, CA. George was a self-employed Insurance agent and served as member of session for the First Presbyterian Church, Santa Maria.

Georges wife passed away in 1995 and he married his second wife, Lily Grabil in 2002.

George is survived by his children Tom (Kathy) Welch of Hermosa Beach, Dolores (Tim) DeKorte of Santa Maria, Anita (Mark) Lee of Incline Village and Jennifer (Rod) Hawkins of Santa Maria. George has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

George is preceded in death by his wife Janice, his second wife, Lily, his parents, Cyrus and Anna Welch, his brother John, and his sister Claire.

There is no service planned at-this-time.

