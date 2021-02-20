George was preceded in death by his father Frank, his mother Consuelo, his brother Vincent, and several aunts and uncles. George is survived by his wife Harriet of 37 and a half years; his brothers Frank of Fontana, CA, Mike (Lori) of Spokane, WA; his sons Richard (JoAnn) of Santa Maria, CA, Johnny of Santa Maria, CA; his daughters Dolores Perez of Clovis, CA, Terry Sheeler (Tony) of Fayetteville, AR, Leann Muniz-Abadia of Santa Maria, CA; his stepchildren David Prouty of Santa Maria, CA, and Terri Prouty of Santa Maria, CA. He is also survived by his 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, there will only be a graveside service at the Santa Maria Cemetery on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
I would like to give a special thanks to Dignity Hospice and Santa Maria Fire Station #3 and my daughter-in-law JoAnn for being there for me in his final moments. You are all so appreciated in my time of need.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
