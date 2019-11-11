{{featured_button_text}}

George Clifford Courtney, of Santa Maria, passed away November 5, 2019 unexpectedly and peacefully at home. A complete obituary was posted in the Saturday, 11/9/19 issue of the Santa Maria Times which incorrectly listed the service time as 10:30 am.

CORRECTION: Services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, November 23 at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Los Alamos, CA.

