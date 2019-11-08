George Clifford Courtney, 79, of Santa Maria, passed away November 5, 2019 peacefully at home.
Cliff was born November 2, 1939 in Belgrade, Montana. His family moved to California when Cliff was two years old. He was raised in Los Angeles, where he became an Eagle Scout and graduated from University High School in 1957. Cliff joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1963 and served for over 20 years, retiring in 1984 as a Sergeant. He then moved to the Central Coast where he worked security at Diablo Canyon and as a Police Officer at Cuesta Community College where he retired for the last time in 2004.
Cliff was a quiet, unassuming man who showed his love and devotion to family, church, community and country through his countless acts of service. In his younger days Cliff spent his time off waterskiing, driving the church bus to mission trips and camping trips, and playing with family and friends at the beach. More recently he enjoyed square dancing, lawn bowling, playing board games and gardening. When Cliff wasn't spending time with his large family, he could be found walking the by-ways of Orcutt or on a road trip, which he'd take at the drop of a hat.
Cliff is survived by his wife Susan Courtney, his sister Carol Smith, his son Robert and wife Monica, his daughter Colleen Bloom and husband Bruce and their families. Cliff is also survived by his step children and their families; Elaine and Clare McCormack, Gail Vargas, Micaela and Ned Brandt, Ted and Diane Martino, Nancy Wellenkamp, Donna and Dave Calandro, Evelyn Reed, and Russel and Jen Martino. He also leaves behind 29 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Services will be held November 23rd 10:30am at Saint Anthony's in Los Alamos.
