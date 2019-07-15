George A Merino at the age of 94, passed away 6-29-19. He was born 6-13-25 in Jalisco Mexico to Gustavo Merino and Herminia Patino Merino. He was the last surviving child of eight. George was a lifelong resident of Santa Maria attending local schools and graduating from SM High School in 1945. He worked in various jobs in the mechanical field and retired from the City of Santa Maria Maintenance Dept in 1989.
He is preceded in death by his wife Wilma, who passed in 2002. His parents, brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his and Wilma's children, sons Michael Palmer, George Palmer, Tom Powell, Christopher Merino, daughters Gail Mercer and Kelly Lewis and their families. Several nieces and nephews.
After his retirement George and Wilma enjoyed traveling and spending time with their youngest grandsons Joshua Merino and Tyler Lewis, which were two of their greatest joys. Also watching football as an avid SF 49ers fan and telling stories.
A celebration of life will be held July 28, 2019 at the Santa Maria Inn at 12:00.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
