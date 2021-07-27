Geneva Marie Jones was Born on July 7th, 1945 in Gilmer,
Texas to parents Loretha Robertson & Ozell Lee (Both Proceded by death)
When Geneva was a baby she moved to Richmond, California with her mother where they found a new state to call home while continuing to move through a few cities such as Oakland, Berkeley and Santa Rosa where Geneva graduated from Santa Rosa High. Then, not long after, moved back to Oakland where she continued her education at Merritt college and simultaneously worked for the state health department for a few years before becoming a meter maid in Berkeley. At this point in her life, Geneva married her husband Eugene B Jones & had their son Eugene B. Jones II and moved to Gary, Indiana for a pit stop where her inlaws were from before going to Chicago, Illinois for her husband's work. During her shift in Chicago where she worked for an answering service for about a year, she received the news that her mother passed. Geneva picked up her family and decided to move to Santa Maria in order to help her step father care for her younger brothers and sisters where she then settled in and took on a job with Lockheed missiles and space company for more than a decade and furthered her education by graduating from Alan Hancock College with an AA, followed by University of Lavern receiving her BA in Business as well as becoming a travel agent. After all of her successes, she retired from Lockheed & moved back to Oakland following a divorce and a blissful reconnection with old friend William Meadors . She decided to try a new career at Paragon Builders until it dissolved and then on to Carter & Burgess architects where it too disolved. Geneva decided it was time again for a change and always loved to learn so, she went to work for a law firm as well as night law school at East Bay Law to become a entertainment lawyer for 2 years only for the law firm to dissolve as well. She then chose to go back to work for the state dept of workman's Comp & disabilities for over a decade until she retired.
Geneva was and avid traveler with her son Mucho when he raced BMX bicycles across the country and vacations with her friend and partner William with trips & cruises to Panama, Hawaii, Canada, Bahamas, Mazatlán & Puerto Vallarta Mexico.
She is proceeded in death by: Loretha Atkins & Ozell Lee(parents) John Alfred Lee(brother), Claus Atkins(brother), Jewel Evans(sister)
She is survived by her sons Eugene B. "Mucho" Jones II, Darin Jones. Her sisters: Clara Wright, Evelyn Faye Nelson, Virginia Lopez (Carmelo Lopez)Ouida Whitehead, Debra Dawson(David Dawson) Wanda Atkins. Her Brothers: Anthony Atkins(Linda), Robert Lee(Kimberly), Kirk Atkins(Sonya), Eric Atkins & Henry L. Jones. 4 Grand children: Deja' Shante Jones, Jordan Jones, Elijah Daniels & Leyna Jones. And a host of nieces, nephews family & friends.
