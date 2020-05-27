× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gene Teixeira, 93, of Nipomo, a life long Central Coast resident, passed into the arms of the Lord on May 19, 2020.

Gene was born on March 20, 1927 in Santa Maria to Henry and Mary Teixeira and was one of seven children. He grew up on the family farm near Guadalupe and attended Santa Maria High School. During WWII he enlisted in the Navy and served aboard ship in the Pacific. He was a member of Operating Engineer Local 12, paving many of the highways and byways in our area and throughout the state.

Gene loved and was the embodiment of a cowboy lifestyle. He was a life long horseman, Team Roper and extra hand at local brandings. He always enjoyed an adventure and a good story. He liked a pack trip to the mountains and a camp out at the beach. He loved sports and was an avid supporter of his grandchildren participating in their athletic endeavors. He loved to BBQ for family and friends who enjoyed many great meals with his Santa Maria Style ribs.