Gene Teixeira, 93, of Nipomo, a life long Central Coast resident, passed into the arms of the Lord on May 19, 2020.
Gene was born on March 20, 1927 in Santa Maria to Henry and Mary Teixeira and was one of seven children. He grew up on the family farm near Guadalupe and attended Santa Maria High School. During WWII he enlisted in the Navy and served aboard ship in the Pacific. He was a member of Operating Engineer Local 12, paving many of the highways and byways in our area and throughout the state.
Gene loved and was the embodiment of a cowboy lifestyle. He was a life long horseman, Team Roper and extra hand at local brandings. He always enjoyed an adventure and a good story. He liked a pack trip to the mountains and a camp out at the beach. He loved sports and was an avid supporter of his grandchildren participating in their athletic endeavors. He loved to BBQ for family and friends who enjoyed many great meals with his Santa Maria Style ribs.
Gene is survived by daughter Gail Ann Furrow, son David Teixeira, daughter-in-law Deanna Teixeira, sister Beverly and her husband Harold Moss, sister-in-law JoAnn Teixeira, sister-in-law Carolyn Luis, 8 grandchildren, 9 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Lou, son Paul, his parents, his brother Joe Teixeira and wife Elsie, brother Arthur Teixeira, brother Edwin Teixeira, sister Ethyl Dutra and husband John, and sister Marlene Silva and husband Tommy, Sr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Marian Extended Care Facility for their loving care during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's honor to the Nipomo FFA, Meals that Connect, or the charity of your choice.
A private family service will be held with a celebration of life event to be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
