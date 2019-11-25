Gary Wayne Silva, 85, of Orcutt, California passed away surrounded by family in the comfort of his beloved home on November 19, 2019
Gary is survived by his daughters Susan Berban and Cathleen Matevousian, son Wayne Silva, sister Sharon Dias, brother David Silva, granddaughter Katelyn Matevousian, former wife Grace Young, many loving nieces nephews and extended family. Gary is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Verna Silva, bother Danny Silva, former wife Vickie Silva. Gary was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone.
Gary was a hardworking man. It started at a young age when he delivered newspapers to the soldiers at camp cook. He mowed many lawns and washed a lot of cars in Old Orcutt where he grew up before graduating from Santa Maria high School. From there he served his country proudly as a US Marine . He attended Fresno State University as a business major. He then found his passion as a truck driver with Bud Richards Trucking. This led him to work with his father Frank and brother Danny at F&S trucking before starting his own business Gary Silva Trucking. He later worked for Speeds before retiring at 83.
Gary enjoyed spending time with his friends reminiscing of the “old days”. He could tell you about his days of racing with the Santa Maria Dragons where they raced all over the central coast . He broke and held records, and even Vic Damone came to watch him race. He loved his days of working on cars. Gary and his father also enjoyed boxing. He was always someone you could count on when you were in need. Gary supported his community at every opportunity. He was adored and loved by so many as he was “one of a kind”. Gary was a very proud Marine, he took great pride in our American flag and what it stands for.
A special thank you to the people of Dignity Healthcare and Hospice, for their care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Dudley Hoffman Mortuary for being so accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Service to be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Sunday December 1, 2019 at 1pm .
Donations can be made in Gary's memory to the Orcutt American Legion at 145 W Clark Ave. Orcutt, Ca 93455 or Dignity Home Health Hospice at 124 S. College Dr. Santa Maria Ca 93454
